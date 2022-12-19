Avatar 2 weekend box office collection: Film earns Rs 133 crore in India, Rs 3,598 crore worldwide-Report

The international box office for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water was insane on Sunday (December 19). The film grossed Rs 3,598 crore in its first weekend.

Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, had an incredible opening weekend at the box office globally. According to trade figures, the film grossed Rs 3,598 crore in only three days. Despite the film's varied reviews, people are flocking to the theatres to witness the visual extravaganza. Furthermore, after three days, Avatar 2 eclipsed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' collection in India.

The film Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theatres on December 16, much to the pleasure of fans. The film has been distributed in a variety of languages.

According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 had a tremendous opening week at the movie office globally. His tweet claimed that the picture grossed more than $450 million (about Rs 3,598 crore) in its opening weekend. "#AvatarTheWayOfWater 1st Weekend BO: North America - $134 Million. China - $59 Million. Rest of the World - $242 Million. Total - $435 Million (sic)."

With this, it has surpassed the 126.94 crores Indian lifetime of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Because of the excellent response, the picture will exceed numerous Hollywood films in the following days.

When James Cameron's Avatar was released in 2009, it caught everyone off guard. Almost 13 years later, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released in India in five languages. The story revolves around the Sullys, Jake, Neytiri, and their children.