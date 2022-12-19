Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 2 weekend box office collection: Film earns Rs 133 crore in India, Rs 3,598 crore worldwide-Report

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 8:24 AM IST

    The international box office for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water was insane on Sunday (December 19). The film grossed Rs 3,598 crore in its first weekend.

    Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, had an incredible opening weekend at the box office globally. According to trade figures, the film grossed Rs 3,598 crore in only three days. Despite the film's varied reviews, people are flocking to the theatres to witness the visual extravaganza. Furthermore, after three days, Avatar 2 eclipsed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' collection in India.

    The film Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theatres on December 16, much to the pleasure of fans. The film has been distributed in a variety of languages.

    According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 had a tremendous opening week at the movie office globally. His tweet claimed that the picture grossed more than $450 million (about Rs 3,598 crore) in its opening weekend. "#AvatarTheWayOfWater 1st Weekend BO: North America - $134 Million. China - $59 Million. Rest of the World - $242 Million. Total - $435 Million (sic)."

    Avatar is expected to have earned between Rs 131 and 133 crore in its first weekend at the box office in India. Avatar 2 has surpassed Doctor Strange's lifetime collection of Rs 126 crore in barely three days.
     

    With this, it has surpassed the 126.94 crores Indian lifetime of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Because of the excellent response, the picture will exceed numerous Hollywood films in the following days.

    When James Cameron's Avatar was released in 2009, it caught everyone off guard. Almost 13 years later, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released in India in five languages. The story revolves around the Sullys, Jake, Neytiri, and their children.

    The film Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaana, and Kate Winslet, among others.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Argentina's Messi; here's what he has written RBA

    FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Argentina's Messi; here's what he has written

    football Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy, social media reacts-ayh

    Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

    football argentina vs france Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football? Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final

    Meet Sargam Koushal, the Indian who brought home the Mrs World title after 21 years - adt

    Meet Sargam Koushal, the Indian who brought home the Mrs World title after 21 years

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi vma

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi

    Recent Stories

    FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Argentina's Messi; here's what he has written RBA

    FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Argentina's Messi; here's what he has written

    FIFA world cup 2022: Mohanlal to Deepika Padukone and many Indian stars witness final in Qatar RBA

    FIFA world cup 2022: Mohanlal to Deepika Padukone and many Indian stars witness final in Qatar

    Christmas 2022: 3 Indian delicacies to make your celebrations yummier vma

    Christmas 2022: 3 Indian delicacies to make your celebrations yummier

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Here are the records Lionel Messi broke en route to Argentina historic 3rd title-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here are the records Lionel Messi broke en route to Argentina's historic 3rd title

    Christmas 2022: 3 all-time iconic cocktails to celebrate Xmas joy with family and friends vma

    Christmas 2022: 3 all-time iconic cocktails to celebrate Xmas joy with family and friends

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon