Avatar 2 box office collection day 1: Did James Cameron's film beats Marvel's Avengers Endgame? Read report

Avatar: The Way of Water is performing well in theatres and based on its first-day box office, it has the potential to surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of all time.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the James Cameron-directed film made between Rs 38.50 and Rs 40.50 crore on Friday. This makes Avatar 2 the second-highest opening day in the Indian market, after only the 2019 picture Avengers: Endgame, which made Rs 53.10 crore on its first day.



Science-fiction drama is making the most money in the southern market. It has collected Rs 22 crore from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka alone. The contribution of dubbed versions is also significant, with English accounting for around half of the overall collections; this ratio is often closer to two-thirds. The Hindi version is the second most popular, accounting for 25% of the total, followed by Telugu and Tamil, which account for 15% and 8%, respectively.



The remaining areas have collected a total of Rs 17 crore. The film is the first in post-pandemic history to have such a massive opening day figure.

About the film:

In Avatar: The Way of Water, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. They have five children now, but their pleasant existence is disrupted by'sky people' who are pursuing Jake. He and his family seek sanctuary with the Metkayina tribe, but to live, the family must learn the ways of water.



The picture has received favourable reviews from both audiences and reviewers. It is anticipated to break the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend itself.



There were expectations for the picture to break Endgame's record, but it fell well short, so there's a bit of a disappointing air about them, but most of these expectations were basically crushed when pre-sales weren't that great.

