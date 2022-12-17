Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 2 box office collection day 1: Did James Cameron's film beats Marvel's Avengers Endgame? Read report

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 9:49 AM IST

    Avatar: The Way of Water is performing well in theatres and based on its first-day box office, it has the potential to surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of all time.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    The sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water, has begun its run in Indian theatres on a solid note. The picture is performing well in theatres, and based on its first-day box office, it appears to have the potential to surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    According to Bollywood Hungama, the James Cameron-directed film made between Rs 38.50 and Rs 40.50 crore on Friday. This makes Avatar 2 the second-highest opening day in the Indian market, after only the 2019 picture Avengers: Endgame, which made Rs 53.10 crore on its first day.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    Science-fiction drama is making the most money in the southern market. It has collected Rs 22 crore from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka alone. The contribution of dubbed versions is also significant, with English accounting for around half of the overall collections; this ratio is often closer to two-thirds. The Hindi version is the second most popular, accounting for 25% of the total, followed by Telugu and Tamil, which account for 15% and 8%, respectively.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    The remaining areas have collected a total of Rs 17 crore. The film is the first in post-pandemic history to have such a massive opening day figure.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    About the film:
    In Avatar: The Way of Water, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. They have five children now, but their pleasant existence is disrupted by'sky people' who are pursuing Jake. He and his family seek sanctuary with the Metkayina tribe, but to live, the family must learn the ways of water.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    The picture has received favourable reviews from both audiences and reviewers. It is anticipated to break the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend itself.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    There were expectations for the picture to break Endgame's record, but it fell well short, so there's a bit of a disappointing air about them, but most of these expectations were basically crushed when pre-sales weren't that great.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    The first reaction is encouraging, and the picture isn't expected to be as front-loaded as MCU blockbusters. The movie has a good chance of outperforming Endgame with the upcoming Christmas weekend.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film vma

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON vma

    Russia legalizes pirated copies of Avatar 2 in their country as Disney pulls back - READ ON

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022 vma

    Shah Rukh spreads positivity amid Boycott Pathaan calls and protests at the KIFF 2022

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Avatar 2 likely to shake box office on the first day, a look at its day one collection predictions - READ ON

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC look to turn positives into points as they gear up for FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC look to turn positives into points as they gear up for FC Goa

    Indian American convicted in $447.54 million genetic testing scam

    Indian American convicted in $447.54 million genetic testing scam

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC set to lock horns in battle of struggling giants snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC set to lock horns in battle of struggling giants

    Three B-town stars who've faced moral policing on clothes vma

    Three B-town stars who've faced moral policing on clothes

    Three actresses who married Muslim men and faced Love Jihad trolls - READ ON vma

    Three actresses who married Muslim men and faced Love Jihad trolls - READ ON

    Recent Videos

    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon