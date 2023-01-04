‘Aunty Dono Taraf Se Khel Rahi’, Malaika Arora gets trolled for going on a dinner with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora went on a dinner date with her son Arhaan and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The former couple was snapped together entering a restaurant in Mumbai. However, Arora got brutally trolled for the same



Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have set a good example for divorced couples on how to be friendly with each other after separating. Despite their marriage ending, they are frequently seen spending time with their son Arhaan and are still on good terms.



On Tuesday (Jan 03), Malaika went to dinner with her son, whom Arbaaz accompanied. The ex-couple was photographed visiting a restaurant in Mumbai. On the other hand, Arora was viciously trolled for dining with her ex-husband. (Watch Video)



In a video shared on a paparazzo’s Instagram handle, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl could be seen in a stylish short dress flaunting her toned legs.

She seemingly wore Arbaaz’s coat on her dress that she styled with high Gucci boots. On the other hand, Arbaaz looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers. They were spotted making their way inside a lavish restaurant.



Soon after this video and pictures hit online, netizens started trolling Malaika and even dragged in her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. One netizen commented on the video, “arjun kidhar hai dikh nahi raha.” Another said, “ye badhiya hai @malaikaaroraofficial aunty dono taraf se khel rahe ho.” One comment read, “Wah Maliaka Rajasthan me New year Arjun ke sath aur Maharashtra me Arbaz ke sath.”



About Malaika and Arbaaz:

Malaika and Arbaaz, who tied the knot in 1998, parted ways in 2017. Their separation came as a big shock to everyone.



