Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Attack leaked online: After RRR, now John Abraham's film is on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    Bollywood movie Attack Full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites just a few hours after the release.

    The newest victim of piracy is John Abraham's Attack, which has been released online for free download on Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Will it have an impact on its box office numbers? We hope not.
     

    'Attack,' starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, opened in theatres on Friday (April 1). The narrative of Attack features an earthbound super-soldier, played by John, who has superhuman abilities and becomes a super soldier who can function outside normal human bounds. It's a chock-full of spectacular occurrences, a sci-fi, action, and drama mash-up.
     

    It has become prevalent that the films are getting leaked online and made available on infamous piracy sites. Many big films like RRR and Radhe Shyam have been hit by piracy, and the direct impact is being seen in the box office collections. 

    The entertainment business has experienced setbacks due to pandemics and Coronavirus limitations, and piracy adds to their troubles. Attack, starring John Abraham, is the most recent picture to be affected by piracy. The film was released this morning, and within a few hours, it was made accessible for download on sites such as Tamilrockers, Filmywap and 123movies. Also Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures

    According to latestly.com, Attack was leaked online on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, and Filmyzilla. It has also been made available for download in HD resolution. Also Read: Meet 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash's beautiful wife Radhika Pandit; know their love story

    Not just Bollywood or Hollywood, but even South Indian films have been plagued by piracy. Piracy was also a problem for SS Rajamouli's film RRR, which leaked on Tamilrockerz and other sites. Despite the publicity, RRR made a lot of money at the box office. Also Read: Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammys 2022 Will BTS win the award for Butter drb

    Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers RBA

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

    April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies RBA

    April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Recent Stories

    Grammys 2022 Will BTS win the award for Butter drb

    Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Will Katrina Kaif attend the wedding? Here's what we know RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Will Katrina Kaif attend the wedding? Here's what we know

    Man passes his bare hand through hot liquid metal, remains Unharmed; watch - gps

    Man passes his bare hand through hot liquid metal, remains Unharmed; watch

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus - adt

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

    Football Premier League: Ronaldo bags Goal of the Month for screamer against Tottenham snt

    Premier League: Ronaldo bags Goal of the Month for screamer against Tottenham

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon