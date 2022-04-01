Attack leaked online: After RRR, now John Abraham's film is on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites

Bollywood movie Attack Full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites just a few hours after the release.

The newest victim of piracy is John Abraham's Attack, which has been released online for free download on Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Will it have an impact on its box office numbers? We hope not.



'Attack,' starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, opened in theatres on Friday (April 1). The narrative of Attack features an earthbound super-soldier, played by John, who has superhuman abilities and becomes a super soldier who can function outside normal human bounds. It's a chock-full of spectacular occurrences, a sci-fi, action, and drama mash-up.



It has become prevalent that the films are getting leaked online and made available on infamous piracy sites. Many big films like RRR and Radhe Shyam have been hit by piracy, and the direct impact is being seen in the box office collections.

The entertainment business has experienced setbacks due to pandemics and Coronavirus limitations, and piracy adds to their troubles. Attack, starring John Abraham, is the most recent picture to be affected by piracy. The film was released this morning, and within a few hours, it was made accessible for download on sites such as Tamilrockers, Filmywap and 123movies. Also Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures

According to latestly.com, Attack was leaked online on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, and Filmyzilla. It has also been made available for download in HD resolution. Also Read: Meet 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash's beautiful wife Radhika Pandit; know their love story