Meet 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash's beautiful wife Radhika Pandit; know their love story

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story, know how they because soulmates from strangers



Naveen Kumar Gowda, better known as Yash, is a Kannada movie celebrity with a large fan base, as does his wife, actress Radhika Pandit. She made her feature film debut in Moggina Manasu (2008), for which she received the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress and the South Filmfare Award for Best Actress after appearing in television operas such as Nandagokula, Kaadambari, and Sumangali.

In 2004, Yash and Radhika met on the sets of their programme, Nanda Gokula. Following that, they collaborated on projects such as Moggina Manasu (2008) and Drama (2012), which sparked their friendship. Both had spent a lot of time in each other's company and had shortly began dating. On August 12, 2016, the couple exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in Goa. Finally, Yash and Radhika were married in a private wedding ceremony in Bangalore on December 9, 2016.



Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit, welcomed a tiny angel into their life on December 2, 2018, whom they have affectionately called Ayra. And on October 30, 2019, the wonderful couple welcomed their newborn son, Yatharv, into their family for the second time.

"I believed he was either simply unpleasant or that he definitely had a lot of attitude, but felt that he was just not the sort who could be friends with me," Yash and Radhika Pandit said in a 2017 interview with Times Of India about their relationship.



"I said 'hello' and got in," Radhika said, and Yash justified himself by claiming, "I said 'hello' and got in." I normally take my time getting to know someone. Furthermore, I recall aunty (Radhika's mother) being with her." "But his 'hello' was so awkward that I didn't want to break the ice," Radhika explained.

Yash and Radhika Pandit's love story:

The couple broke the ice during the filming of 'Drama.' "On set, we normally sit together, eat, talk, and have a good time. But he was always distant. He was either reading or writing on his own. And he used to do a lot of rehearsals and monitoring "Radhika spoke to the Times of India about it. "But he gradually began to open up, especially because we travelled together. He had no option because we were always picked up in the same car. And because I'm the talkative one, I chatted and made sure he spoke to me "She continued.

Yash mentioned that he and Radhika never had the "traditional" dating atmosphere in his interview. He stated that they progressively became closer and felt at ease in one other's company. He went on to say that they would share every part of their personal lives and that Radhika brought out a different side of him that he had never seen before because he was never connected to anyone.

Image: Radhika Pandit/Instagram

"Somewhere along the way, I knew this was more than just a friendship. She began to bring a lot of joy into my life. Even though we were friends, her perspective on life was distinct and utterly different from mine. It was incredibly genuine and alive." The KGF star said. "I somehow feel she completes me. This combination is such ' I am an efficient person, but she is a romantic'," Yash added.

"I was certain of what was going on. I wanted to propose to her, but I wasn't sure how". Yash said that he didn't want to lose his friendship with Radhika. But, on Valentine's Day, he propose to Radhika by placing a hamper on the roof of her car when she was going a mall with her parents to attend a movie." Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: What is happening in Yash’s life? Enter the world of 'KGFverse' on the Metaverse