    Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Many social media users called Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood's Kim Kardashian. Yes, many pointed out that her look reminded them of Kim K, who recently entered the news for her Oscar party look

    Janhvi Kapoor turned heads tonight at the Grazia Millenial Awards 2022 with her stunning presence. Janhvi has just been in Bollywood for a few years. However, the young actress has effectively carved out a niche for herself in the profession. 
     

    Janhvi has been in the spotlight since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak. Aside from her film roles, she has built a name for herself with her remarkable style and fashion sense. In that regard, her glammed-up look on the red carpet tonight is the same testimony.
     

    A few social media users pointed out that her; look reminded them of Kim Kardashian. Janhvi Kapoor has the perfect curves like Kim and knows how to enhance it.

    Janhvi Kapoor drew a lot of attention as she came out in a skin-tight nude-coloured gown. While the design sparked controversy, we couldn't help but note how similar it was to the many similar looks Kim Kardashian has worn in recent months.
     

    Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has a fascinating slate of projects coming up. In her kitty, she has Goodluck Jerry and Mili. Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, meet the 6 Kapoor sisters

    In addition, she will be working with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the second time in Mr & Mrs Mahi. She also just revealed her next project with Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal, in which she would co-star opposite Varun Dhawan. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless for Punit Balana; see pics

