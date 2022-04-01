Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures

Many social media users called Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood's Kim Kardashian. Yes, many pointed out that her look reminded them of Kim K, who recently entered the news for her Oscar party look

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads tonight at the Grazia Millenial Awards 2022 with her stunning presence. Janhvi has just been in Bollywood for a few years. However, the young actress has effectively carved out a niche for herself in the profession.



Janhvi has been in the spotlight since her debut in the 2018 film Dhadak. Aside from her film roles, she has built a name for herself with her remarkable style and fashion sense. In that regard, her glammed-up look on the red carpet tonight is the same testimony.



A few social media users pointed out that her; look reminded them of Kim Kardashian. Janhvi Kapoor has the perfect curves like Kim and knows how to enhance it.

Janhvi Kapoor drew a lot of attention as she came out in a skin-tight nude-coloured gown. While the design sparked controversy, we couldn't help but note how similar it was to the many similar looks Kim Kardashian has worn in recent months.



Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has a fascinating slate of projects coming up. In her kitty, she has Goodluck Jerry and Mili.