    Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder, is ALIVE; US police confirm reports of death not true

    US authorities confirm Goldy Brar, suspected in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, is alive, refuting prior reports of his death. Fresno Police dismiss links to recent shooting, clarifying victim, not Brar. Confusion arose from a separate incident; the deceased was identified as Xavier Gladney. Brar's criminal associations noted. Verification of his status may require a DNA test. 

    Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder, is ALIVE; US police confirm reports of death not true vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 2, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    US authorities have confirmed that Goldy Brar, the suspected mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moosewala, is alive, contradicting previous reports of his demise. The Fresno Police Department in California has dismissed assertions linking Brar to a recent shooting, debunking widespread rumours bore on social media and various online news outlets.

    Lieutenant William J. Dooley from the Fresno Police Department clarified the misinformation, affirming, "Regarding inquiries about the shooting victim identified as 'Goldy Brar' in online discussions, we can confirm this to be false." He added, "Numerous inquiries from global sources have arisen due to inaccurate information circulating on social media and online news platforms. The origin of this rumour is unclear, but it rapidly gained traction. However, it is unequivocally false. The individual in question is not Goldy."

    Gangster Goldy Brar, wanted in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, shot dead in US - Reports

    Confusion arose from reports following a shooting on Tuesday evening at the intersection of Fairmont and Holt avenues in northwest Fresno. After a confrontation, two individuals were attacked, leading to rumours that one of the victims was Goldy Brar. However, officials have confirmed that the person who died was 37-year-old Xavier Gladney, and the incident has no connection to the gangster based in Canada.

    Who was Goldy Brar, gangster and mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder reportedly shot dead in US?

    Goldy Brar, reputed for his alleged criminal ties and his association with the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Gujarat, India, has been linked to numerous criminal incidents, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Despite this, US authorities have confirmed that Brar is still alive, and there is no substantiated evidence to support any claims of his death.

    Intelligence sources suggest that confirming Brar's identity may necessitate a DNA test due to the possibility of him using a false identity to enter US soil. Despite the proliferation of misinformation, the Fresno Police Department stresses the significance of depending on credible sources and refraining from spreading unverified rumours.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
