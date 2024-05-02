Did you know Shah Rukh Khan caused Rs 2.6 crore damage on 'Don 2' set?

Entertainment
'Don 2' actor Alyy Khan recently recalled an incident where he met with a major accident with Shah Rukh Khan.
Explaining the incident Alyy said that Priyanka Chopra had to drive up to SRK's car. He had to look at her and say, "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai."
He said that SRK was confident that he would ace the chasing scene and when they began shooting for it, a major accident occurred.
On the car's bonnet, there were HMI lights and two large cameras. All in all, this is equipment worth €300,000 (Rs 2.6 crore) which affected the car’s balance.
Ally said, "SRK had to turn left, but he got late by a few seconds and that's when the other stunt car rammed directly into us."
Everyone gathered around, checking if everything was okay. But there was a loss of €300,000 because the camera equipment had been damaged.