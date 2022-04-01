Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

Bollywood film 'Attack,' starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, was released in theatres on Friday (April 1). Attack's plot introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with conventional human talents who becomes a super soldier who can function beyond normal human boundaries. It is a blend of sci-fi, action, and drama, and it is loaded with magnificent displays of events.



Part 1 of 'Attack,' directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, is set in a world where future battles would be waged using technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The story highlights the advantages of robots possible in the near future. A tale about Naye Hindustan Ki Naye Fauj!

Last month, the trailer was released and reminded fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks such as Iron Man and Captain America. 'Attack' is packed with exhilarating action sequences that the audience appears to be loving. Many of them who had the opportunity to witness the premiere shows throughout the country have turned to social media to share their thoughts on the film. Moviegoers praised the aesthetics and premise of the film, and some even called 'Attack' the finest action picture in Bollywood.

Attack appears to have checked all the boxes for an ultimate action movie to enjoy with friends and family, featuring stunts, action, fighting, and a captivating plot.

A few also compared it with Hollywood’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “A perfect combo of Iron Man and Captain America," a fan wrote. “It’s a starting of Indian Avengers and he is Tony stark," read another comment.