    Tempo traveller carrying Kerala tourists among others collides with truck in J&K's Banihal; One killed

    A youth from Kerala was killed in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal in the Ramban district. 12 people from Kerala were involved in the accident among 14 people. Six of them are reportedly in critical condition.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 2, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Srinagar: One person died while several others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in the Shabanbass area of Banihal in the Ramban district. The deceased has been identified as Safwan PP (23), a native of Kerala's Nadapuram. The tempo traveller collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

    There were 14 people in the excursion group and 12 of them were from Kerala. According to reports, six of the injured are in critical condition. These six are reportedly former B. Pharm students of Salafiya Pharmacy College in Malappuram. 

    An official said, “A tempo traveller bearing registration number JK14A-9438 was on the way from Jammu towards Srinagar when it met with an accident at Shabanbass Banihal.”

    “Six persons having critical injuries were shifted to Anantnag for treatment while others are stable,” the official added.

