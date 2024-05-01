Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment

    In a recent Instagram post, television actress Krishna Mukherjee accused producer Kundan Singh of harassment.

    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 1, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Krishna Mukherjee, who played the lead in the television serial 'Shubh Shagun' has accused the show's producer, Kundan Singh, of harassment in a recent Instagram post. Mukherjee claims Singh has failed to pay her a significant payment for her work on the show and also refuted all accusations and vowed legal action against the actor.

    Krishna Mukherjee's Instagram post

    Kundan Singh's post

    Producer Kundan refuted Krishna's claims, advising his Instagram followers to 'beware of lies.'

    About Krishna Mukherjee

    Krishna Mukherjee is an Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi television. She made her acting debut in 2014 with 'Jhalli Anjali', as Sheena.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
