Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are now married; see first pics after wedding

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 8:29 PM IST

    The cricketer and the actress tied the knot on Monday (January 23), at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Now, their first picture after their wedding is finally out, and it looks like romance personified.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's wedding marks the first big fat celeb wedding of 2023. The couple, who have been together for over 3 years now, are finally husband and wife now.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The cricketer and the actress tied the knot on Monday (January 23), at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Now, their first picture after their wedding is finally out, and it looks like romance personified.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, ""In your light, I learn how to love" Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.(sic)".

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It is reportedly said that there were around 100 guests during the wedding ceremony. The couple had also imposed a no-phone policy, just like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In a bid to keep up the tradition, the guests were served food on banana leaves. The cricketer and the actress exchanged their wedding vows at 4 pm in the presence of their family members and close friends.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan Pathaan RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan’s Pathaan

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com

    Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty thank PM Modi for renaming 21 Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

    'Heart swells with pride...' Bollywood celebs thank PM for renaming 21 Andaman islands after bravehearts

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details AJR

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details

    Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan AJR

    'Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers LIVE Round-up: Germany, France, Argentina, South Korea quarterfinal-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers LIVE: Germany ousts France to enter quarterfinal

    Netflix CEOs Greg Peters Ted Sarandos No password sharing Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon gcw

    Netflix CEOs: No password sharing, Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival AJR

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon