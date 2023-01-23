Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are now married; see first pics after wedding

The cricketer and the actress tied the knot on Monday (January 23), at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Now, their first picture after their wedding is finally out, and it looks like romance personified.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty's wedding marks the first big fat celeb wedding of 2023. The couple, who have been together for over 3 years now, are finally husband and wife now.

The cricketer and the actress tied the knot on Monday (January 23), at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Now, their first picture after their wedding is finally out, and it looks like romance personified.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, ""In your light, I learn how to love" Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.(sic)".

It is reportedly said that there were around 100 guests during the wedding ceremony. The couple had also imposed a no-phone policy, just like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

