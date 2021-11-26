  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son visits the NCB office for his weekly attendance

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 4:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As a part of the bail conditions laid by the Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan went to the Narcotics Control Bureau Office on Friday to mark his weekly attendance.

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan arrived at the office of Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday afternoon to mark his weekly attendance. Aryan Khan must weekly visit the NCB as per the bail guidelines issued by the Bombay High Court.

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    Aryan Khan went inside the NCB office and left the office premises after a few minutes. The superstar’s kid was granted a bail by the Bombay High Court nearly a month ago on October 28. Before he was released on bail, Aryan Khan was put behind the bars at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    Aryan Khan’s close friend and a co-accused in the Mumbai drugs bust case, Arbaaz Merchant had also arrived at the NCB office for this weekly attendance. Both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had arrived at the office around the same time and left soon after marking their attendance.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan’s bail order out; Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB team, headed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 03 in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case. The other two accused in the drugs case are Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    Before the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, his bail plea was twice rejected. The sessions court as well as the special NDPS court had rejected his bail.

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by Justice Nitin Sambre’s single-bench court on October 28, days before Diwali. He had spent over 20 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    Recently, the Bombay High Court has released the speaking order of Aryan Khan’s bail. In the detailed order, the court said that since no positive evidence was found against Aryan Khan for conspiracy, he is being granted bail.

    Aryan Khan drugs case Shah Rukh Khan son visits NCB office for weekly his attendance drb

    According to the bail conditions, Aryan Khan must weekly visit the NCB office on Friday between 11 am-2 pm. Another condition states that he cannot leave the city without informing the police. He has also been asked by the court to not talk to the other accused of the media, as other conditions of the bail.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan birthday: Suhana Khan, Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba wish the star kid

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW RCB

    Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW

    NO wedding for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what URI actor sisiter said (Read Details) RCB

    NO wedding for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what URI actor sisiter said (Read Details)

    Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more enjoy 'Thanksgiving dinner' (Pictures Inside) RCB

    Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more enjoy 'Thanksgiving dinner' (Pictures Inside)

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding news: Here's how Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacted RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding news: Here's how Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacted

    Salman Khan to Disha Patani to Aayush Sharma celebs at Antim The Final Truth screening RCB

    Salman Khan to Disha Patani to Aayush Sharma: celebs at ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ screening

    Recent Stories

    Ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh's non-bailable warrant in extortion case cancelled-dnm

    Ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh’s non-bailable warrant in extortion case cancelled

    One year of farmers' protest: AIKS vows to continue stir till demands met as thousands mark protest anniversary-dnm

    1 year of farmers’ protest: AIKS vows to continue stir till demands met as thousands mark protest anniversary

    Bengaluru In another major outbreak, 33 students in boarding school test positive for COVID-19-dnm

    Bengaluru: In another major outbreak, 33 students in boarding school test positive for COVID-19

    Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW RCB

    Is this the REAL reason behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; READ NOW

    Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth does not deserve your attention; 7 reasons why you should not waste money SCJ

    Antim review: 7 reasons why you could avoid this Salman Khan movie

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following Kerala Blasters' (KBFC) winless starts (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic assures fans of attacking football following KBFC's winless starts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FC Goa's clash vs Jamshedpur FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando, Glan Martins share their views ahead of FCG's clash vs JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), Kerala Blasters (KBFC) share points in goalless draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

    Video Icon
    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon