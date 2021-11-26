Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son visits the NCB office for his weekly attendance

As a part of the bail conditions laid by the Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan went to the Narcotics Control Bureau Office on Friday to mark his weekly attendance.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan arrived at the office of Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday afternoon to mark his weekly attendance. Aryan Khan must weekly visit the NCB as per the bail guidelines issued by the Bombay High Court.

Aryan Khan went inside the NCB office and left the office premises after a few minutes. The superstar’s kid was granted a bail by the Bombay High Court nearly a month ago on October 28. Before he was released on bail, Aryan Khan was put behind the bars at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

Aryan Khan’s close friend and a co-accused in the Mumbai drugs bust case, Arbaaz Merchant had also arrived at the NCB office for this weekly attendance. Both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant had arrived at the office around the same time and left soon after marking their attendance. ALSO READ: Aryan Khan’s bail order out; Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy

Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB team, headed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 03 in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case. The other two accused in the drugs case are Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Before the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, his bail plea was twice rejected. The sessions court as well as the special NDPS court had rejected his bail.

Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by Justice Nitin Sambre’s single-bench court on October 28, days before Diwali. He had spent over 20 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

Recently, the Bombay High Court has released the speaking order of Aryan Khan’s bail. In the detailed order, the court said that since no positive evidence was found against Aryan Khan for conspiracy, he is being granted bail.