Aryan Khan’s bail order out; Bombay High Court says no evidence found against him for conspiracy

A 14-page speaking order of the Bombay High Court on Aryan Khan’s case was released on Saturday at the court’s website. In the detailed order, Justice Nitin Sambre said that there was ‘no positive evidence’ against Aryan Khan, nor was anything objectionable found on his WhatsApp chat.

The bail order of Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released by the Bombay High Court on Saturday. In the 14-page speaking order, Justice Nitin Sambre, who was hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea, said that no prima facie evidence was found against Aryan Khan and the two other accused – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, for conspiracy under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Justice Sambre, in his order, said that since no positive evidence was found against the three accused, “the backdrop of case of hatching conspiracy is liable to be rejected”. Furthermore, the single-bench court also read in its order that there were no grounds to revoke section 29 against the three accused, simply because the three were travelling on the cruise ship.

The court of Justice Sambre further noted that apart from any positive evidence, no drugs were found on Aryan Khan, whereas, the amount of drugs found in possession Arbaaz Merchan and Munmun Dhamecha were in “small quantities”. Furthermore, the court, in its order, also read that “nothing objectionable” was found on Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chat.

The court reiterated that confessions made by the accused in statements given to the NCB hold no importance. Citing the case of Tofan Singh v/s State of Tamil Nadu, the court maintained the confessions have no value as per the Supreme Court.

Aryan Khan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Drugs Bust case. He was sent to Bandra’s Arthur Road jail where he spent more than 20 days. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was first rejected by a lower court in Mumbai, followed by the special NDPS court. However, the Bombay High Court accepted his bail plea in a marathon hearing that ended on October 28. All the three accused – Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was granted bail on October 28.

