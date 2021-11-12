  • Facebook
    Aryan Khan birthday: Suhana Khan, Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba wish the star kid

    On the 24th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, sister Suhana Khan reposts childhood picture, posted by cousin Alia Chhiba.

    Aryan Khan birthday Suhana Khan Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba wish the star kid drb
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, celebrates his 24th birthday on Friday, November 12. The star kid has been receiving birthday wishes from the fans of Shar Rukh on social media. Aryan and Suhana Khan’s maternal cousins were also not behind in sharing pictures of the 24-year-old star kid on his birthday.

    Alia Chhiba and brother Arjun Chhiba, children of Gaukri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chhiba, were quick in posting pictures of Aryan on their respective social media accounts. One of those pictures was also shared by Aryan’s younger sister and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan on her Instagram handle. In a throwback picture shared by Alia, the birthday boy is seen posing with Arjun standing next to a stroller while baby Suhana and Alia are in the middle of chit-chat in their stroller. 

    Aryan Khan birthday Suhana Khan Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba wish the star kid drb
    In another picture shared by Arjun, the two brothers are seen sitting on a sofa set as Aryan poses with a guitar. The photograph that Arjun shared on his Instagram story is in fact a post that Aryan’s mother, Gauri had put upon her account, last year on Aryan’s birthday. Many of Shah Rukh’s fans have been pouring in wishes for Aryan on his mother’s old post and elsewhere.

    ALSO READ: VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details)

    Aryan Khan birthday Suhana Khan Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba wish the star kid drb

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW

    Meanwhile, Aryan is expected to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s office later in the day on Friday. The star kid is out on bail in the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case and has to visit the NCB office every Friday. Aryan was released on bail on October 28 after a marathon hearing heard by the Bombay High Court. He was being represented by a team of top lawyers including Mukul Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde. He was arrested by the NCB on October 03; his bail plea was rejected several times by the magistrate court as well as the special NDPS court.

