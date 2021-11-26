  • Facebook
    Arjun Rampal birthday: At 49, the national award winning actor continues to defy age. See pics

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 7:15 AM IST
    On the 49th birthday of actor Arjun Rampal, we present you with some drop-dead pictures of the actor which prove that he is only getting hotter by the day. Along with pictures, take a look at some lesser-known and interesting facts about the actor.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Arjun Rampal is one of the hottest actors that Bollywood has had or have. Born in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on November 26, 1972, Arjun Rampal proves that he is already getting hotter and sexier by the day. Very few know that Arjun Rampal comes from an army background. Arjun Rampal’s grandfather (nana) Brigadier Gurdayal Singh was the man who had designed India’s first artillery gun for the army, post-independence.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Arjun Rampal’s mother, Gwen, was half Sikh and half-Dutch. She was a teacher by profession. In fact, Arjun and his younger sister, Komal Rampal studied in Tamil Nadu’s prestigious Kodaikanal International School where his mother was a teacher. The actor was said to be very close to his mother. She passed away a few years ago while battling cancer.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Much before Bollywood, Arjun Rampal started his career with modelling. In 1994, Arjun Rampal was proclaimed as Society’s ‘Face of the Year’. Fashion designer Rohit Bal is considered to be one of his very close friends from the industry. It was Rohit Bal who had spotted Arjun at an event and helped him with his modelling career.

    ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos arrested again in drug case (report)

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    The 2001 romance ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat; marked the debut of Arjun Rampal in the film industry. He received several awards and great reviews from critics for his debut movie.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Arjun Rampal has had quite a career in the industry. He has given several hits and flops. However, his career took a sharp turn after his role in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don’. He then went on to do various hit films including ‘Rock On’ who which he won a national award. In fact, Arjun Rampal’s performances in ‘Om Shanti Om’ and “Rajneeti’ were also appreciated and loved by all.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Throughout his career, there are many films that were either shelved or Arjun was replaced by other actors. One such movie is said to be ‘Rang de Basanti’ in which Arjun’s name was dropped on Aamir Khan’s insistence and was then replaced by Siddhartha.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Another interesting episode is when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed how his jealousy with Arjun made the actor drop from the 1999 film ‘Mast’. Anurag Kashyap reportedly said that back in the college days, every girl would like would be seen with Arjun Rampal the next day (of course, we don’t blame Arjun for his killer looks). This made Anurag jealous and angry, and when he was asked by Ram Gopal Verma about Arjun’s acting skills, Anurag purposely called him a bad actor. That is how the film eventually landed with Aftab Shivdasani.

    ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was body-shamed for big hips, thick thighs

     

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Another lesser-known fact about Arjun Rampal is that he is first cousins with actor Kim Sharma. Arjun and Kim have also together worked in the 2005 film, ‘Yakeen’.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Arjun Rampal married former supermodel Mehr Jessia. The two also have two daughters together – Mahikaa (19) and Myra (16). In April 2019, the couple was officially divorced, ending their 21 years of marriage. There were reports that the reason for their divorce was ‘Sussane Khan’, ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan. Arjun and Sussane were rumoured to be dating at that time.

    Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

    Arjun Rampal is presently dating Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun has a baby boy with Gabriella, named Arik Rampal. Earlier in August this year, Arjun had gone on a family vacation with his girlfriend Gabriella, son Arik, and his two daughters – Mahikaa and Myra.

