    Ananya Panday SEXY bikini photos: Actress rings New Year in style, shares pictures from Phuket

    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a few bikini photos while relaxing on a beach in Phuket, Thailand. The actress looked stunning in the photos.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya Panday is getting ready to welcome in the new year in grand style. The Student of the Year 2 actress is now on holiday in Phuket, Thailand. The actress has been sharing stunning images of the place and setting travel objectives. On New Year's Eve, the Liger actress shared a pair of lovely bikini photos while relaxing on a beach, and we approve.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya is all smiles in the photos as she relaxes on a beach in a swimsuit. Following that, we see her swinging. As we continue to browse, we come across another stunning image of Ananya reading a book on a beach.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya also shared some random photos of dogs napping on Thailand streets and the lush beauty of nature. Ananya appears to be making the most of her time as she enjoys her stay at the area.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Taking to the captions, Ananya wrote, “blessed beyond measure ✨." Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans, and Ananya’s family members too chimed into the comments section, to drop comments.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons. Rohit Saraf left a red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticon. A lot of Ananya’s fans too thronged the comments section. One of the fans wrote, " #beautiful ❤️," another fan added," Wonderful ☺️😍😍😍."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The star youngster visited the lovely region a few days ago and has been sharing photos of its scenic beauty with her fans and followers. The Liger actress recently shared photographs from Thailand, revealing how they are enjoying the last days of 2022.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ananya Panday was most recently featured in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Raaj Shaandilyaa will direct the film, which will star Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor, among others. She will also appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Arjun Varain Singh is the director.
     

