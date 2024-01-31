Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday looks ravishing in gorgeous black gown; Check out her pictures

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Ananya Panday attended an event in the city last night. The 'Dream Girl 2' actress was seen giving out glam goddess vibes. Let's check out her pictures

    Ananya Panday looked ravishing in this off-shoulder black mermaid gown. The actress wore a sparkling diamond choker as a statement piece with the attire

    The 'Dream Girl 2' actress rocked her look in this black gown. Keeping accessories to the minimal, Ananya Panday slayed in the dress

    The body-hugging black gown attentuated her figure. She gave out a bright, radiant smile as she posed for the paps

    The actress made the event fun and interactive with her bubbly nature. She glowed in this gorgeous but classy black gown

    The diva opted for the 'no-makeup' makeup look with the attire. With a bit of blush on her cheeks, she looked the perfect glam doll

    She was last seen in the Netflix drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha' alongside Siddharth Chaturvedi where her acting was much applauded

