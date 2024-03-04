Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Ranbir-Alia to Shah Rukh Khan and family, best looks from Day 3

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 3-day pre-wedding festivities have come to an end and the last day was Indian attires.

The celebrities and other guests wore their traditional attires on the last day of the event and looked as elegant as ever.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan opted for a black kurta and topped it with a black shimmery long coat that had shinny work on it.

Anil Kapoor and family

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor displayed class while they were dressed in Indian attires and posed for a picture-perfect photograph.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates wore a white band-gala coat and cream-brownish pants while Paula Hurd was draped in a black and golden saree.

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor looked handsome in a dark grey kurta that came with golden working on it with black pants.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan wore a white sherwani and it paired with a white kurta and satin white Patiala pajama. Gauri looked stunning in her navy blue embroidered Anarkali. The anaarkali's V-shaped neckline, fit, and airy structure complemented her slim frame, resulting in a gorgeous silhouette.

MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wore a white kurta-pajama, while his wife Sakshi dressed in a basic yellow and red printed salwar suit.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looked dreamy in a dark red saree that came with heavy embroidery work on it. She opted for heavy jewelry to complete her look.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor sported a cream sherwani, while Alia looked stunning in an embroidered lehenga in gold and beige tones.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looked stunning in a saree that came with an off-shoulder blouse.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday matched the wedding vibes with her maroon and mustard-yellow lehenga and her outfit exquisited Gujarati printed designs all over it.

Rajinikanth and family

Superstar Rajinikanth was present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and he chose a white shirt to combine with a beige veshti.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lavishly adorned gold-colored custom-made outfit from the shelves of designer Ritu Kumar. Saif Ali Khan wore a black Indian outfit.

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali displaced elegance as they looked graceful in Indian traditional clothes.