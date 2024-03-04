Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Ranbir-Alia to Shah Rukh Khan and family, best looks from Day 3

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 3-day pre-wedding festivities have come to an end and the last day was Indian attires.

    article_image1

    The celebrities and other guests wore their traditional attires on the last day of the event and looked as elegant as ever. 

    article_image2

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan opted for a black kurta and topped it with a black shimmery long coat that had shinny work on it. 

    article_image3

    Anil Kapoor and family

    Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor displayed class while they were dressed in Indian attires and posed for a picture-perfect photograph. 

    article_image4

    Bill Gates

    Bill Gates wore a white band-gala coat and cream-brownish pants while Paula Hurd was draped in a black and golden saree.

    article_image5

    Boney Kapoor

    Boney Kapoor looked handsome in a dark grey kurta that came with golden working on it with black pants. 

    article_image6

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan wore a white sherwani and it paired with a white kurta and satin white Patiala pajama. Gauri looked stunning in her navy blue embroidered Anarkali. The anaarkali's V-shaped neckline, fit, and airy structure complemented her slim frame, resulting in a gorgeous silhouette.

    article_image7

    MS Dhoni

    Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wore a white kurta-pajama, while his wife Sakshi dressed in a basic yellow and red printed salwar suit.

    article_image8

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor looked dreamy in a dark red saree that came with heavy embroidery work on it. She opted for heavy jewelry to complete her look.

    article_image9

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor sported a cream sherwani, while Alia looked stunning in an embroidered lehenga in gold and beige tones.

    article_image10

    Suhana Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looked stunning in a saree that came with an off-shoulder blouse. 

    article_image11

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday matched the wedding vibes with her maroon and mustard-yellow lehenga and her outfit exquisited Gujarati printed designs all over it.

    article_image12

    Rajinikanth and family

    Superstar Rajinikanth was present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and he chose a white shirt to combine with a beige veshti.

    article_image13

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lavishly adorned gold-colored custom-made outfit from the shelves of designer Ritu Kumar. Saif Ali Khan wore a black Indian outfit. 

    article_image14

    Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali

    Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali displaced elegance as they looked graceful in Indian traditional clothes.

