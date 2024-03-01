Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Salman to Shah Rukh Khan, list of celebs at Jamnagar

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are all set to begin today and will be a 3-day event.

    Many celebrities, artists, and Industrialist from across the globe will be attending the event and have started arriving at Jamnagar.

    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji was seen in a blue half-coat and brown pants. She topped her outfit with a grey and black check coat.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryaan Khan at Jamnagar and was seen in an all-black look. 

    Orry

    Orry posed happily in a green shit and pants. He showed off his unique phone cover and his t-shirt read, 'I am a liver'.

    Atlee and wife Priya

    Director Atlee too arrived in Jamnagar with his wife Priya and their cute son. The couple were dressed in casual attires. 

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan had full high tight security amid receiving death threats. He looked dapper in a brown shirt. 

    Rihanna

    Rihanna will be performing at the pre-wedding festivities and looked classy as she arrived in Jamnagar. 

