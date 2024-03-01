Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Salman to Shah Rukh Khan, list of celebs at Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are all set to begin today and will be a 3-day event.

Many celebrities, artists, and Industrialist from across the globe will be attending the event and have started arriving at Jamnagar.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji was seen in a blue half-coat and brown pants. She topped her outfit with a grey and black check coat.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryaan Khan at Jamnagar and was seen in an all-black look.

Orry

Orry posed happily in a green shit and pants. He showed off his unique phone cover and his t-shirt read, 'I am a liver'.

Atlee and wife Priya

Director Atlee too arrived in Jamnagar with his wife Priya and their cute son. The couple were dressed in casual attires.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan had full high tight security amid receiving death threats. He looked dapper in a brown shirt.

Rihanna

Rihanna will be performing at the pre-wedding festivities and looked classy as she arrived in Jamnagar.