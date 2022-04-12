Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Sanjay Dutt gives some marriage advice to the couple

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been making headlines in recent days. The pair is supposedly being married this week, and it is likely to be a lavish celebration.

    With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding just around the corner, the only thing on everyone's mind right now is their nuptials. As you can see, the planning has begun in earnest, and we have already confirmed that their wedding will take place on April 15. 
     

    Because no official confirmation has yet been issued in this respect, everyone's enthusiasm and interest is growing. Sanjay Dutt was recently promoting his flick KGF: Chapter 2. We all know he has a special relationship with the Brahmastra star. As a result, he was asked about Ranbir and Alia's wedding.
     

    Sanjay Dutt was asked whether he had any marital advice for Ranbir Kapoor during a press conference. Sanju initially inquired, "Is Ranbir truly getting married?" Furthermore, he stated that if he is indeed getting married, he is overjoyed for him. 
     

    He further said that Alia Bhatt was born and raised in front of his eyes. "Marriage is a promise they make to one other," Sanjay remarked. And they must cling to it, grasp one other's hands, and march forward in joy, peace, and glory. "Ranbir, have children soon, and be happy!"
     

    When asked if Sanjay Dutt had any marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor? The actor said that it is a matter of compromise from both ends. Rocky roads will come and go, but someone will have to bend. “I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead.”
     

    When asked if Sanjay Dutt had any marital advice for Ranbir Kapoor, he said, "I don't have any." According to the actor, it is a matter of compromise on both sides. Rocky roads will appear and disappear, but someone will have to bend.

     "I would just encourage them to examine the circumstances and agree on who needs to bend in the particular situation at that moment." With each turn on the road, they must remember that the promise they made to each other is critical, and it is the key to going forward."

