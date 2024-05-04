Lifestyle

Labrador to Doberman-7 dog breeds best for Indian summers

Here are three more dog breeds that are well-suited for Indian summers.

Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinschers have short coats and a sleek physique that helps them dissipate heat efficiently. With proper hydration and shade, they can tolerate Indian summers quite well.

Dalmatian

Dalmatians' thick, short coats insulate them without overheating. If given shade and water, they are energetic and lively canines that thrive in warm regions.

Indian Spitz

A popular native breed, the Indian Spitz thrives in Indian climes. In warm weather, the Indian Spitz stays cool with its thick, low-shedding coat. 

Labrador Retriever

Short, water-resistant coats keep Labrador Retrievers cool in hot weather. They are active and like swimming, which might help combat the summer heat.

Rajapalayam

Tamil Nadu-bred Rajapalayam sighthounds are heat-tolerant. Rajapalayams are employed for hunting in hot settings due to their short coat and slender build.

Chippiparai

The Chippiparai, another Tamil Nadu sighthound, is tough and heat-tolerant. The short coat and agile frame of the Chippiparai make it ideal for hunting and guarding in India.

Indian Pariah Dog (Indian Native Dog)

Indian Pariah Dogs, also known as Indian Native Dogs, thrive in Indian climates. These canines are great for hot weather since they've developed to survive heat and humidity.

