    Video and Photos: Malayalam actress Honey Rose looks stunning in black dress; fans don't miss it

    Honey Rose shared some images in a black outfit that drew everyone's attention. Her recent photos have received several likes and comments.

    First Published May 4, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Honey Rose continues captivating fans with her enticing looks and forthcoming ventures, establishing her place as a fan favourite in the film business. She is well known for her part in the popular film Veera Simha Reddy opposite veteran actor Balayya and has lately ignited interest with another collaboration with the acclaimed actor.

    Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni, was a box-office hit. It showed Honey Rose's brilliance alongside a star ensemble that included Varalaxmi, Chandrika, Duniya Vijay, and Shruti Hassan. Her performance in the film received considerable acclaim, establishing her reputation in the business.

    Also Read: Is Nayanthara replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash's Toxic? Read this

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

    Honey Rose recently turned to Instagram to publish a series of images wearing a beautiful black dress, eliciting a flood of praise from followers. Her beautiful outfit, along with matching jewellery, enhanced her appearance, earning her praise from fans who described her as "stunning," "hot," and "gorgeous." The post rapidly received over 80 thousand likes, demonstrating her great popularity on social media.

    Also Read: Shaitaan to Heeramandi to Manjummel Boys-7 OTT releases to watch this weekend

    In addition to her mesmerising presence on television, Honey Rose has been making waves off-screen, attending events and inaugurations in breathtaking outfits. Notably, she recently wore the same black outfit to inaugurate retail centres, demonstrating her adaptability and flair.

    Despite her hectic schedule, Honey Rose is preparing for her next project with Balayya in his next film Bobby. Following the success of Balayya's most recent blockbuster, Bhagwant Kesari, fans are eager for their next collaboration.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

    Despite her burgeoning celebrity, Honey Rose stays grounded, frequently thanking her followers with meaningful notes on social media. She recently uploaded a selfie of herself wearing a lovely white saree, wishing everyone a happy Vishu, a traditional holiday celebrated in Kerala.

    Honey Rose continues to fascinate viewers and carve out a niche in the entertainment business, leaving admirers eagerly awaiting her next on-screen appearance.  

