Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 districts today, yellow alert in 2 districts

    Rain is anticipated across 11 districts in Kerala, ranging from light to moderate intensity. On May 5, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram are expected to receive rainfall, with additional districts joining on May 6, including Kozhikode and Wayanad.
     

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 districts today May 04, yellow alert in 2 districts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 4, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After the withdrawal of the heat wave warning in the state, the forecast of rain brings relief. The India Meteorological Department predicted a yellow alert for two days in each district over the next five days. On May 7, Wayanad and on May 8, Malappuram are under a yellow alert, with the possibility of isolated heavy rain, defined as rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, in both districts.

    Today, rain is expected in 11 districts of Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are forecasted to receive light to moderate rainfall. Furthermore, on May 5, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts are likely to experience rain. On May 6, along with these districts, Kozhikode and Wayanad are expected to receive rainfall, as stated by the weather department.

    At the same time, IMD said the maximum temperatures were very likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikode, around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts from May 4 to May 6.

    Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has revised the red alert issued for the 'kallakadal' phenomenon in the State to an orange alert. Kallakadal is the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves.
     

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case anr

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case

    Kerala: KSEB to restrict daily power consumption, enforce 10 paise surcharge per unit anr

    Kerala: KSEB to restrict daily power consumption, enforce 10 paise surcharge per unit

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-652 May 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details anr

    Good News for Kerala: Passengers can now book private train to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya; Check details

    Newborn baby death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation anr

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman booked for murder; Police to seek judicial custody for interrogation

    Recent Stories

    Shocking crime: Dalit minor girl allegedly set ablaze while defecating in Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Shocking crime: Dalit minor girl allegedly set ablaze while defecating in Uttar Pradesh

    Mangaluru airport gets bomb threat mail, police increase security vkp

    BREAKING: Mangaluru airport gets bomb threat mail, police increase security

    Sex videos scandal: Second lookout circular issued against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna AJR

    Sex videos scandal: Second lookout circular issued against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna

    Heatwave in India: Coorg to Ooty-7 coldest places near Bangalore RBA EAI

    Heatwave in India: Coorg to Ooty-7 coldest places near Bangalore

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case anr

    Kerala: CBI arrests four cops in Tanur custodial death case

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon