Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s combined net worth will leave you stunned!

The ‘It’ couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot by the end of this week, reportedly. Ahead of their wedding, take a look at the whopping combined net worth of the two actors.

Tinsel Town is abuzz with the reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot by the end of this week. As wedding preparations have begun in full swing, with the RK House and Ranbir’s residence being decked up in lights, the eagerness among the couple’s fans to know every detail about their Shaadi has also increased by 10 folds. While their wedding preparations are underway, let us take a look at the combined net worth of Bollywood’s two of the biggest stars – groom-to-be Ranbir and bride-to-be Alia.

With their wedding rumours going strong, fans are equally interested to know more about their lifestyle, net worths and more. In this write-up, let's have a look at their individual and combined massive net worth which will surely leave you surprised!

Ranbir Kapoor: As per media reports, Ranbir Kapoor has a net worth that is estimated to be around Rs 330 crores. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is around Rs 330 crores. The actor has proved his mettle by winning critical appreciation for films such as Wake Up Sid, Raajneeti, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Tamasha, Sanju and many more.

After having done such successful films, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly increased his fee hike. The actor charges Rs 50 crore per project. Reportedly. Other than this, Ranbir also draws a huge amount of cheques through the brand endorsements and commercials that he does. He also has made profitable investments which too add to his net worth.

Alia Bhatt: In comparison with her to-be husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s net worth I reportedly half of that of Ranbir. The 29-year-old actor made her debut with 2012’s ‘Student OF The Year’ and presently has a net worth of over Rs 150 crore, reportedly.

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt charges somewhere around Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore for each film. As for the commercials and brand endorsements that she does, Alia reportedly charges Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for them.

