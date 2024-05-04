Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism; talks about his failures and more RBA

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heeramandi actor Adhyayan Suman once gotten into drugs and alcoholism; talks about his failures and more

    First Published May 4, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Adhyayan Suman, the actor from Heeramandi, has now spoken out about his shortcomings. He even admits that he may have become addicted to drugs or alcohol.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actor Adhyayan Suman, who made his acting comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi, opened out about his time out of work despite the success of his previous two films. In an interview, Adhyayan Suman discussed a period in his career when he felt crushed and gave up. He spilt the beans on the most difficult element of that time, watching his parents' pain while they stood by him.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He even said how his parents, Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman, supported him throughout a difficult moment. He also said that he could have saved him from sliding into the trap of drug addiction and drinking, but he chose not to.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Adhyayan Suman quickly saw that there had been a big emotional load in his life that no longer existed. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He also explained how his parents had been through the death of his sibling, and he didn't want to cause them any more anguish.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He even asked himself if he wanted to contribute to his parents' grief by making poor decisions in his life.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Adhyayan Suman was questioned about his previous relationship in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, but he did not mention Kangana Ranaut and declined to discuss it.  

