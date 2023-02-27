Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika and other grace the red carpet at a popular awards night

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 7:51 AM IST

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon looked stunning as they walked the red carpet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Last night (Feb 26) was the Zee Cine Awards 2023 event. The lineup was impressive. On the red carpet, we saw Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Filmmakers like as Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji were also present. Kiara Advani was stunning in a red gown. She and Kriti Sanon were the night's standouts. Look at the pictures...

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a sea-green gown. That had a straightforward, uncomplicated aesthetic. She wore very little makeup.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was sporting an all-black suit he looked stylish as he posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon was in all black wearing a co-ord set and posing for the media standing outside the venue.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani was stunning in a deep hot red gown and looked super -sexy as she kept her hair wide open. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a voluminous black gown. She recently returned from Milan, Italy.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde looked different and wow as she donned a golden gown at the awards night.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor looking dapper, poses at the awards night. The actor was seen giving several poses for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel were also presend at the event and it looked like they were promoting their upcoming film upcoming film ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’
     

