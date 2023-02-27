Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika and other grace the red carpet at a popular awards night

Zee Cine Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon looked stunning as they walked the red carpet.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Last night (Feb 26) was the Zee Cine Awards 2023 event. The lineup was impressive. On the red carpet, we saw Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Filmmakers like as Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji were also present. Kiara Advani was stunning in a red gown. She and Kriti Sanon were the night's standouts. Look at the pictures...



Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a sea-green gown. That had a straightforward, uncomplicated aesthetic. She wore very little makeup.



Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was sporting an all-black suit he looked stylish as he posed for the shutterbugs.



Kriti Sanon was in all black wearing a co-ord set and posing for the media standing outside the venue.



Kiara Advani was stunning in a deep hot red gown and looked super -sexy as she kept her hair wide open.



Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a voluminous black gown. She recently returned from Milan, Italy.



Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde looked different and wow as she donned a golden gown at the awards night.



The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor looking dapper, poses at the awards night. The actor was seen giving several poses for the shutterbugs.

