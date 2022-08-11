Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan leaked on Tamilrockers, Fimzilla in HD quality

Aanand L Rai’s second collaboration with Akshay Kumar, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ was released in the theatres on Thursday, August 11. Hours after the film’s release, the movie’s HD quality was leaked online on several torrent sites including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more.

Image: Still from the trailer

Akshay Kumar’s third biggest release of the year, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ hit the theatres on Thursday, August 11. As the title suggests, the makers decided to release the film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2022. Also starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna, the film has been receiving rave reviews on social media. Many users have hailed the movie as Akshay’s one of his career best. It also marks the second collaboration between Akshay and director Aanand L Rai, after ‘Atrangi Re’ which also featured actors Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Image: Still from the trailer

While the film has been receiving positive reviews on social media, Raksha Bandhan has become the latest victim of piracy. Similar to Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which hit the cinemas alongside Akshay’s film, Raksha Bandhan was also leaked on torrent websites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Filmzilla among many others. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

Image: Still from the trailer

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandha was considered one of the most important films for Akshay Kumar. It was anticipated to break the actor’s jinx since his last three films – ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ could not impress the audience. And looks like, Raksha Bandhan was able to break the jinx as many users on social media have called it one of the best films of Akshay’s career, as well as of this year. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

Image: Still from the trailer

Speaking about Raksha Bandhan during a promotional event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Akshay Kumar said, “I have made several films on social causes but this one’s special because it has been presented by my sister. It has been made with all our hearts. I was watching the film with my sister, and I cried a lot while watching it. It is very difficult to make such a sensitive film. I did not know that it will have such an impact that even though my sister and I share a great bond, it got deeper after watching it.” ALSO READ: Leaked! Laal Singh Chaddha becomes prey of torrent sites

Image: Still from the trailer