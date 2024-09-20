Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge

A recent lab report has revealed that the famous Tirupati laddoos, a sacred offering at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, have been adulterated with animal fats and fish oil.

In a controversy that has shaken the religious and political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, a recent lab report has revealed that the famous Tirupati laddoos, a sacred offering at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, have been adulterated with animal fats and fish oil. The findings have ignited a storm of outrage among devotees, politicians, and religious leaders, with many calling for severe punishments for those responsible.

The NDDB CALF laboratory, known for its focus on animal feed and dairy products, conducted tests on the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos. The report confirmed the presence of foreign fats, including palm oil, beef tallow, and fish oil, alongside lard derived from pig fat. These revelations have led to widespread condemnation and demands for accountability.

The controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress (YSRCP) government of using substandard and inappropriate ingredients in the preparation of the Tirupati prasadam. The findings of the lab report have intensified the political feud, with the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seizing the opportunity to criticize the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy shared the lab report, highlighting the presence of beef tallow and other animal fats in the ghee. Reddy also noted that the S value, a measure of ghee quality, was only 19.7, further implying substandard quality.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, echoed Naidu's sentiments, expressing shock and outrage over the use of animal fats in the sacred prasadam. He condemned the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration for allegedly compromising the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

In response, the YSR Congress (YSRCP) dismissed the allegations as "malicious" and politically motivated. Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy accused Naidu of undermining the sanctity of the Tirumala temple and harming the faith of millions of Hindus with his accusations.

Calls for investigation and punishment

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has called for a CBI investigation to determine the authenticity of the claims. Sharmila demanded a high-level probe to verify whether animal fats were used in the preparation of the prasadam, emphasizing that such allegations deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has labeled the issue as "serious" and demanded strict punishment for those responsible for using animal fat in the Tirupati laddoos. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal called for accountability and corrective measures.

The news has sparked a wave of outrage on social media, with netizens expressing their anger and demanding severe punishments for the culprits. Many users have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their dismay.

"What should be the harshest punishment for violating the sanctity of Tirupati Balaji Prasad & intentionally feeding Hindus ladoos adulterated with beef & fish oil?" questioned one user.

Another user demanded "nothing less than societal boycott of the authorities responsible for this crime at Tirupati Balaji."

Some have called for extreme measures, such as "lifetime imprisonment" or even "hang till death."

References to "Kumbhipakam," a mythical hell where oil is kept boiled in huge vessels and sinners are plunged in this vessels, were made by others, indicating the severity of their perceived punishment.



