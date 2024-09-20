Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After 'disrespecting' Pakistan, now Afghan diplomat refuses to stand for Iran's national anthem (WATCH)

    An Afghan Taliban representative refused to stand for the Iranian national anthem during the opening ceremony of the 38th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

    After 'disrespecting' Pakistan, now Afghan diplomat refuses to stand for Iran's national anthem (WATCH) snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 5:00 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 5:00 AM IST

    Diplomatic tensions continue to rise as an Afghan Taliban representative refused to stand for the Iranian national anthem during the opening ceremony of the 38th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran. The incident occurred in the presence of prominent Iranian figures, including Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, and was captured on video, which has since gone viral, sparking widespread criticism.

    The Afghan diplomat’s refusal to stand echoes a similar controversy that took place in Pakistan earlier this week. Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir remained seated while Pakistan’s national anthem was played during an official event in Peshawar. In response, Islamabad lodged a formal complaint with Kabul and summoned Afghanistan's chargé d’affaires, Ahmad Shakib, to protest the breach of diplomatic norms.

    According to the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar, Shakir did not stand for the Pakistani anthem due to the inclusion of music, a practice banned by Afghanistan's Taliban government. In their strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, music has been prohibited since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. The consulate clarified that had the anthem been sung without music, Shakir would have stood in respect.

    So far, Iranian officials have not publicly responded to the Taliban representative’s refusal to stand during their national anthem at the Tehran event. However, the incident has triggered significant backlash online, with many questioning the Taliban’s adherence to international diplomatic protocols and respect for their host countries.

    This latest controversy adds to the growing strain in Afghanistan’s diplomatic relations with neighboring countries. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of supporting militant groups like the Pakistani Taliban, which has increased attacks in recent years. Now, with tensions flaring between Afghanistan and Iran, the region faces further uncertainty.

