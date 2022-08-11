Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leaked! Laal Singh Chaddha becomes prey of torrent sites

    First Published Aug 11, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Advait Chandan’s directorial ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which stars actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh, has been leaked on various torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Filmzilla and more.

    Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ hit the theatres on Thursday, August 11, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The much-awaited film was delayed multiple times because of the pandemic. However, despite all the roadblocks, the film had a successful release in the theatres and is now waiting for the final figures of the box office to see how much it was able to mint on its opening day.

    In the meantime, Laal Singh Chaddha became the latest victim of piracy. The full HD quality of the movie, which has jointly been backed by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, has been leaked on several torrent websites such as Filmzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, among many others.

    This is not the first time that a film has been leaked on multiple torrent sites on the day of its release. Numerous movies such as Sita Ramam, Vikrant Rona, Ek Villain Returns, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Samrat Prithviraj, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and many others, too had to face a similar situation.

    Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was previously witnessing a boycott trend, seems to have impressed the audience already. The early reviews of the movie have been positive with many labelling it as a ‘blockbuster’ already. In fact, one foreign critique tweeted saying that the film is a “surprisingly good Forrest Gump remake”.

    Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hank-starrer ‘Forest Gump'. The Oscar-winning film was released in the year 1994. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has written the official Hindi adaptation of the movie.

    Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marks the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya, has been promoted hugely in the South. It was promoted by legendary superstar Chiranjeevi in the region. Actors and filmmakers of the likes of Nagarjuna and SS Rajamauli had watched the film in advance during a special screening that was organised for them.

