    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic bedroom song is a must-watch for all fans

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Fans find Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's bedroom romance captivating and too hot to handle; watch the video here.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is extremely popular with viewers. Fans adore the actors as well. Pawan Singh is the industry's most popular actor, and everyone still wants to see him alongside Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh in all movies and songs.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Even though the pair is never longer seen together due to their numerous scandals. Fans, though, remain enamoured with their classic tunes. Once again, an old song by the couple is going viral. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo is seen romancing in the bedroom in this video. On 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya,' the on-screen pair may be seen dancing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan is growing increasingly eager to see Akshara. He is seen romancing the actress, and she eventually loses control.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh seems really attractive in this video, making Pawan Singh uncontrolled. The song is sung by Indu Sonali and written by Manoj Matalbi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This video is smashing all Internet records. It has garnered 91,178,487 views, and fans may be seen commenting on it.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the uninitiated, this on-screen pair was formerly dating and madly in love, but they split up due to various misunderstandings.
     

    -->

