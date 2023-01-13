Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song will make you sweat in winters

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: The sensual bedroom romance in the song ‘Kara Na Mard Wala Roal’ featuring Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh will make you go crazy; watch 

    The Bhojpuri industry is growing by the day. Bhojpuri music and videos are popular. Fans are also seen pouring adoration on industry icons.

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are one of the industry's most popular couples. All of their videos generate a lot of talk on the Internet. With their new video, they're igniting the Internet once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are enthralling viewers with their daring and seductive bedroom performances. The duo may be seen romancing one another.

    In the video, Akshara Singh is seen wooing Pawan Singh. The song 'Kara Na Mard Wala Roal' is heating up the Internet.

    Pawan Singh is dressed in a pink vest and blue pants, while Akshara is dressed in an orange saree with a multicoloured top. They are stunning when they are together.
     

    For the uninitiated, the pair is no longer seen together after they split up. Fans, though, remain hopeful that they will appear together on television. This is why even their old films circulate on the Internet. The video for this song has earned 6,817,632 views.

    People are also seen reacting on the pair's video. The song 'Kara Na Mard Wala Roal' from the film 'Dhadkan' for the uninitiated. The song is sung by Pawan Singh, while Azad Singh writes the words.
     

