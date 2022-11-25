Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's old song 'Chhuwal Chahi Ta Nikal Jalu' goes viral
Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's old song 'Chhuwal Chahi Ta Nikal Jalu' from Hero No 1 is still loved by their fans- watch it now
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Khesari Lal Yadav, a well-known Bhojpuri actor, is making headlines for various reasons. Online trends include both Khesari Lal's new and classic tracks.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The actor looks amazing when working with Akshara Singh. Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are well-known personalities in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. (WATCH VIDEO)
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
They wreck the internet every time they appear in a live video together. They are the industry's most fervent and alluring "Jodi." The couple's astounding dance moves set YouTube ablaze. Their music is making fans fall in love all over again.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
In this video, Akshara Singh is shown to be both highly attractive and seductive, and Khesari Lal becomes nuts at the sight of the actress. In the video, we witness the pair having a wonderful moment. With the song "Chhuwal Chahi Ta Nikal Jalu," they are going viral online.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are popular couples. Both actors have a sizable fan base. Each song features wonderful chemistry between them.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
There have been 1,862,665 views of this song. The comment area is also being showered with affection from fans. The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance.