Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom romance will make you sweat in summers

    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's old song ‘Tani Fere Di Balam Ji’ is going viral on YouTube
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is rapidly expanding. The audience enjoys the videos and Bhojpuri tunes. Fans and supporters are also seen adorning their favourite stars, like Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This is the most popular pair in the business. As their old movies reappear on the Internet, they cause mayhem. Fans are going crazy over this video of them. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh are one of the hottest on-screen couples. In the song 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji,' they are shown having a good time and romancing in the bedroom.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are drawn to the on-screen pair relationship. In this song, Khesari Lal is seen romancing Akshara Singh, who likes it.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara looks stunning in a blue saree, while Khesari Lal appears to be a Bollywood celebrity. When it comes to the fans' reactions, they are going wild after seeing this heated relationship between these two.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song video has gained 2.4 million views, and admirers can be seen leaving positive comments. Also Read:Justin Bieber mocks ex Selena Gomez, drops hot pictures with wife Hailey

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shooting day - Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details RBA

    Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' help her survive heart attack; check details

    Who is Payal Ghosh? The actress shook internet by dropping SHOCKING suicide note on social media vma

    Who is Payal Ghosh? The actress shook internet by dropping SHOCKING suicide note on social media

    Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway: Director Ashima Chibber reveals some interesting facts about Rani Mukerji's film RBA

    Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway: Director Ashima Chibber reveals some interesting facts about Rani Mukerji's film

    Recent Stories

    Shooting day - Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    'Shooting day' - Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is living life to the fullest in Saudi Arabia (PICTURES)

    football Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid snt

    Revealed: Hazard's relationship with Ancelotti; does he want to stay at Real Madrid?

    Islamabad court suspends non-bailable warrant against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in judge threats case AJR

    Islamabad court suspends non-bailable warrant against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in judge threats case

    Are you suffering from back pain? Here are 5 lifestyle changes for quick relief - gps

    Are you suffering from back pain? Here are 5 lifestyle changes for quick relief

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Urfi Javed now owns a Jeep Meridian SUV worth Rs 45 lakh on road

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon