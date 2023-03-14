Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom romance will make you sweat in summers

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's old song ‘Tani Fere Di Balam Ji’ is going viral on YouTube



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri industry is rapidly expanding. The audience enjoys the videos and Bhojpuri tunes. Fans and supporters are also seen adorning their favourite stars, like Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This is the most popular pair in the business. As their old movies reappear on the Internet, they cause mayhem. Fans are going crazy over this video of them. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh are one of the hottest on-screen couples. In the song 'Tani Fere Di Balam Ji,' they are shown having a good time and romancing in the bedroom.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans are drawn to the on-screen pair relationship. In this song, Khesari Lal is seen romancing Akshara Singh, who likes it.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara looks stunning in a blue saree, while Khesari Lal appears to be a Bollywood celebrity. When it comes to the fans' reactions, they are going wild after seeing this heated relationship between these two.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube