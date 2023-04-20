Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's item song 'Paani Paani' by Badshah is worth WATCHING

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: The mind-blowing moves of Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh on Badshah's 'Paani Paani Bhojpuri' will drive you insane. Watch the Amazing Dance Video Here

    The Bhojpuri industry is rapidly growing. Bhojpuri music and videos are popular among the general people. Fans may be seen adoring actors they like, such as Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh.

    This is the most popular pair in the industry. Fans are going crazy over this duo's latest video. Chaos erupts when all of their prior films are discovered online. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    The most electrifying on-screen chemistry belongs to Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh. They are shown making seductive gestures in the song “Paani Paani Bhojpuri.”

    Fans can’t resist the chemistry between the on-screen duo. In this, Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal have a wild time together.
     

    Fans are going crazy due to this couple’s steamy romance, to put it mildly. There have been 96 million views of this video, and there are many comments from happy viewers.
     

    The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, Badshah and Rini Chandra. The music is given by Shubham Raj and written by Ajit Mandal

