Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Anil Samrat's HOT romance besides waterfall is not to be MISSED

Bhojpuri sexy video: The bold video of Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat's hot romance under a waterfall is trending on social media right now.

The Bhojpuri market is expanding daily. As soon as the song and accompanying visuals are released, they go viral.

Bhojpuri stars' love-themed videos are immensely popular. Once more, the song Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam featuring Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat is going viral. (WATCH VIDEO)

Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat may be seen making out in this video. The duo impresses the viewers with their steamy and sexy romance in the waterfall after being seen dancing in the bedroom with Anil in the original video.

The hot performance by the duo on "Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam." The romantic video is becoming viral on the web. The song is sung by Indu Sonali and written by Vinay Bihari.

Millions of people are falling in love with Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat's steamy romantic video. Social internet is buzzing over this video.

