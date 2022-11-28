Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance moves on ‘Chumma Ke Zeher’ is a must WATCH

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's song 'Chumma ke Zeher' from the film Tabadala has received 1.1 million views and positive comments from fans
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri songs and music are becoming more and more popular every day. Bhojpuri songs are quite popular with fans. In fact, they closely monitor the actors in the business to learn about their prospective ventures.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Actors Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are also well-known in the business. When the pair appears together on screen, they like it. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Despite the fact that they are no longer photographed together due to their scandals, their old videos continue to generate interest online. Their love video is trending online once more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    You can see the pair doing some romantic dance movies in the park in this video. Social media is in a frenzy over this audacious and sexy video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The popular song "Chumma Ke Zeher" is smashing all previous records on YouTube. Fans can be seen reacting on the brazen romantic 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress, continues to make news for various reasons. She was recently embroiled in an MMS issue. The actress was seen in the video romancing a male, according to press reports when it first appeared online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Her video quickly became popular. The actress later shared a video on her Instagram account denying the rumour was true and calling the individual who started it a "cheap stunt."

