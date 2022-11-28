Akshara Singh HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance moves on ‘Chumma Ke Zeher’ is a must WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's song 'Chumma ke Zeher' from the film Tabadala has received 1.1 million views and positive comments from fans



Bhojpuri songs and music are becoming more and more popular every day. Bhojpuri songs are quite popular with fans. In fact, they closely monitor the actors in the business to learn about their prospective ventures.

Actors Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are also well-known in the business. When the pair appears together on screen, they like it. (WATCH VIDEO)

Despite the fact that they are no longer photographed together due to their scandals, their old videos continue to generate interest online. Their love video is trending online once more.

You can see the pair doing some romantic dance movies in the park in this video. Social media is in a frenzy over this audacious and sexy video.

The popular song "Chumma Ke Zeher" is smashing all previous records on YouTube. Fans can be seen reacting on the brazen romantic

Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress, continues to make news for various reasons. She was recently embroiled in an MMS issue. The actress was seen in the video romancing a male, according to press reports when it first appeared online.

