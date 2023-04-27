Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh Bhojpuri video: Actress’ SEXY dance moves on ‘Lalten Jalake La Maza' is making fans go crazy

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal Yadav's song 'Lalten Jalake La Maza' from the movie Ae Balma Bihar wala is viral on social media.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri movie industry is growing swiftly. Bhojpuri-language music and entertainment are highly well-liked. It's common to see enthusiastic fans of performers like Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The team that the corporation enjoys the most is this one. Chaos results when all of their earlier films are discovered online. Another stunning video from this combo has viewers salivating.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's on-screen romance is the most captivating. They may be seen performing seductive movements in the song "Lalten Jalake La Maza."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Unavoidably, viewers are lured to the on-screen romance. This image depicts Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh having a wild time together. And unlike Khesari Lal, the lovely Akshara doesn’t appear to be any less of a Bollywood celebrity.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    To put it mildly, this couple's passionate courting has admirers enthralled. This video has gotten 18,619,133 views and a number of encouraging comments from fans.
     

