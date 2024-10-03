Tips for Handling Car Brake Failure: Dos and Don'ts While Driving

Auto
What if you suddenly realize that the brakes have failed while you are driving? There have been many incidents of getting into such danger
There is nothing much to be afraid of or panic about. Because it only invites more accidents.
Here are some dos and don'ts if your car's brakes fail while driving
If you realize that the vehicle's brakes have failed, first regain your composure.
Completely remove your foot from the accelerator pedal.
If it is a car with cruise control, turn it off.
Now apply the brake pedal. If the brake pedal goes all the way down when you press it, it means that the brake fluid is low.
Pump the brake pedal repeatedly. ABS will only work if you brake hard.
Once you realize that enough pressure has built up, apply the brakes fully immediately. After pressing, keep your foot on the brake for a while without removing it.
If it's a manual car, immediately shift to a low gear. This will cause engine braking. You can also shift an automatic car to low gear (L or D1).
If you are in traffic, immediately honk the horn and flash the headlights. This will alert other drivers of your emergency.
You can also reduce the speed of the vehicle by running the AC. Run the AC at the highest fan speed.
Apply the handbrake only after the speed has dropped below 20 kilometers per hour with engine braking. Never use the handbrake at high speed.
Look for a way to safely stop the car. Try to stop and slow down the vehicle in open spaces, empty roads or sidewalks
If you can't stop, choose a safe place where you can crash the car at low speed. Turn the car into a place like bushes.
Never turn off the engine else the steering & power assist will fail. Do not put it in neutral gear or reverse gear. Do not use the handbrake without reducing the speed.