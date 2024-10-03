Hindustan Zinc to Dabur: Stocks to watch on October 03, 2024

Business
SBI's chairman and managing director, CS Setty, announced plans to open 600 new branches this fiscal year to enhance its footprint in burgeoning residential areas.
Maruti Suzuki recorded an almost 2% increase in September total sales to 1,84,727 units from 1,81,343 units in the same month of the previous fiscal year.
The FMCG major's consolidated revenue is likely to fall in the mid-single digits for the quarter ended September 2024, owing to a correction in its India business.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hetero has signed a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences for lenacapavir, a new HIV therapy that will increase access in 120 low-income countries.
The business recorded a 2% increase in mined metal production to 256,000 tonnes in the second quarter of FY25, as well as an increase in refined metal output.
The motorbike manufacturer reported an 11% increase in wholesale sales to 86,978 units in September, citing high demand following recent product releases.