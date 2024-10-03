Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     Aakash Ahuja, the voice of Shinchan in India, reveals troubling experiences dubbing the show, calling it "obscene" and discussing its controversial content.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Shinchan, the beloved Japanese cartoon, made its debut in India in 2006, quickly capturing the hearts of young viewers. The show revolves around the mischievous antics of five-year-old Shinchan Nohara and his family. Despite its initial popularity, Shinchan faced significant backlash and was banned in 2008 due to concerns from parents regarding its perceived vulgarity and inappropriate content.

    Aakash Ahuja, the voice behind Shinchan in India, openly criticized the show's content, describing it as "dirty." In an interview with The Motor Mouth YouTube channel, he recounted some of the more questionable scenes he had to voice. He recalled instances where Shinchan would dance naked and sing provocative lines, such as "haathi, mera pyara haathi," which he found lewd even for adult audiences. Ahuja mentioned that many of these elements were heavily censored before airing.

    The controversy escalated with specific lines in the show, including one that referred to a "fat woman who steals babies," prompting legal action. Ahuja shared that by the time the show reached around 150-200 episodes, he was summoned to modify these controversial lines. Without these changes, the show would not have been allowed to continue on air.

    Reflecting on his departure from Shinchan, Aakash revealed that he chose to quit dubbing after completing his 10th standard, wishing to focus on his academic pursuits. He faced additional challenges as his voice began to change with adolescence, making it difficult to replicate the voice he had at age ten.

    Moreover, Ahuja experienced significant strain from his work, ultimately leading him to seek medical advice from an ENT specialist. The doctor warned him that continuing at such a pace could jeopardize his vocal health, and the long hours spent with headphones also posed a risk to his hearing.

    Aakash Ahuja's insights shed light on the complexities of dubbing a controversial show and the personal toll it can take on voice artists.

