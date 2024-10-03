Akhil Akkineni comes out in support of half-brother Naga Chaitanya along with mother Amala [WATCH]

Akhil Akkineni publicly supported his mother, Amala Akkineni, following her strong condemnation of Konda Surekha’s claims regarding KTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu film industry was left reeling when Surekha alleged that KTR was responsible for the breakup of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, stating that his interference had disrupted the Akkineni family and contributed to their divorce.

Amala expressed her dismay on social media, criticizing Surekha for her remarks. She described it as shocking for a woman in a ministerial position to engage in what she termed "demonic" behavior, fabricating baseless allegations. Amala questioned how someone in such a position could rely on untrustworthy sources to spread scandalous stories about her family, calling it shameful. She expressed concern about the implications for the country if leaders behaved in such a manner.

Akhil echoed his mother's sentiments, sharing her post and referring to Surekha as a sociopath. He expressed his solidarity with his mother and family, apologizing that they had to confront such “demonic nonsense” but emphasized that they had no choice when dealing with individuals like Surekha.

What Konda Surekha Claimed

Surekha asserted that K.T. Rama Rao demanded that Samantha be sent to him in exchange for sparing Nagarjuna Akkineni’s N-Convention Centre from demolition. According to her, Samantha declined this demand, leading to her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She quoted that KTR had insisted on Samantha's involvement, and when she refused, it resulted in the couple's divorce.

Reactions from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha addressed Surekha’s allegations in an Instagram statement, emphasizing her pride in her personal journey and urging the minister to recognize the impact of her words. She implored Surekha to act responsibly and respect individuals’ privacy.

Naga Chaitanya's Response

Naga Chaitanya dismissed Surekha's claims as “ridiculous,” offering clarification on the matter.

KTR's Legal Action

In response, KTR issued a legal notice to Konda Surekha, demanding a retraction of her statement within 24 hours, warning of potential defamation charges if she failed to comply. Recently, it has been reported that she has decided to retract her statement.

