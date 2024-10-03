Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akhil Akkineni comes out in support of half-brother Naga Chaitanya along with mother Amala [WATCH]

    Akhil Akkineni stands in solidarity with his mother Amala, half-brother Naga Chaitanya, and former sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Akhil Akkineni comes out in support of half-brother Naga Chaitanya along with mother Amala [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Akhil Akkineni publicly supported his mother, Amala Akkineni, following her strong condemnation of Konda Surekha’s claims regarding KTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu film industry was left reeling when Surekha alleged that KTR was responsible for the breakup of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, stating that his interference had disrupted the Akkineni family and contributed to their divorce.

    Amala expressed her dismay on social media, criticizing Surekha for her remarks. She described it as shocking for a woman in a ministerial position to engage in what she termed "demonic" behavior, fabricating baseless allegations. Amala questioned how someone in such a position could rely on untrustworthy sources to spread scandalous stories about her family, calling it shameful. She expressed concern about the implications for the country if leaders behaved in such a manner.

    Akhil echoed his mother's sentiments, sharing her post and referring to Surekha as a sociopath. He expressed his solidarity with his mother and family, apologizing that they had to confront such “demonic nonsense” but emphasized that they had no choice when dealing with individuals like Surekha.

    What Konda Surekha Claimed

    Surekha asserted that K.T. Rama Rao demanded that Samantha be sent to him in exchange for sparing Nagarjuna Akkineni’s N-Convention Centre from demolition. According to her, Samantha declined this demand, leading to her separation from Naga Chaitanya. She quoted that KTR had insisted on Samantha's involvement, and when she refused, it resulted in the couple's divorce.

    Reactions from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Samantha addressed Surekha’s allegations in an Instagram statement, emphasizing her pride in her personal journey and urging the minister to recognize the impact of her words. She implored Surekha to act responsibly and respect individuals’ privacy.

    Naga Chaitanya's Response

    Naga Chaitanya dismissed Surekha's claims as “ridiculous,” offering clarification on the matter.

    KTR's Legal Action

    In response, KTR issued a legal notice to Konda Surekha, demanding a retraction of her statement within 24 hours, warning of potential defamation charges if she failed to comply. Recently, it has been reported that she has decided to retract her statement.

    ALSO READ: Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2024: 8 must-have Bollywood Dandiya, Garba songs for festive season; check full list here [WATCH] ATG

    Navratri 2024: 8 must-have Bollywood Dandiya, Garba songs for festive season; check full list here [WATCH]

    Jr NTR, Nani calls out Surekha Konda for comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya ATG

    Jr NTR, Nani calls out Surekha Konda for comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya

    My comments....', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce ATG

    'My comments...', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said ATG

    Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

    Nagarjuna opposes Konda Surekha's SHOCKING statement on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce RBA

    Nagarjuna opposes Konda Surekha's SHOCKING statement on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

    Recent Stories

    PR agency managed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's media engagement during LS polls too: Report anr

    PR agency managed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's media engagement during LS polls too: Report

    Bengaluru water supply to face disruptions after heavy rainfall damages TK Hall transformer vkp

    Bengaluru water supply to face disruptions after heavy rainfall damages TK Hall transformer

    Navratri 2024: 8 must-have Bollywood Dandiya, Garba songs for festive season; check full list here [WATCH] ATG

    Navratri 2024: 8 must-have Bollywood Dandiya, Garba songs for festive season; check full list here [WATCH]

    Delhi SHOCKER! 2 teens shoot doctor dead after being treated at hospital; reports RBA

    Delhi SHOCKER! 2 teens shoot doctor dead after being treated at hospital; reports

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting NTI

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon