Christmas 2024: 7 festive nail art designs for long and short nails

Lifestyle
If you love experimenting with your nails, try Santa Claus and Christmas tree-inspired nail art for your Christmas party
Apply sheer red nail paint. Add a white gift design on the middle finger and plain red on the other two
For short nails, try a sober yet trendy Christmas nail art design with green and white colors
Get a trendy Christmas nail art look with designs like Santa Claus, gifts, and Christmas trees on different fingers
For long nails, use false nails and create designs with red and white nail paint, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and Christmas swans
Green nail art is perfect for Christmas. Apply a dark green base coat and add Santa Claus, Christmas tree, and snow glitter
Give your hands a beautiful long look with pointed nails. Apply a red gel base coat and create a trendy snow pattern with white
PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's 8 stunning lehenga looks of 2024
Abisko, Barrow to Svalbard: 7 Places on Earth where the sun never sets
TN school holidays 2025: Month-by-month breakdown of public holidays
Why women need more sleep than men: Know science behind it