Lifestyle

Christmas 2024: 7 festive nail art designs for long and short nails

Christmas Special Nail Art

If you love experimenting with your nails, try Santa Claus and Christmas tree-inspired nail art for your Christmas party

Red Glittery Nail Art

Apply sheer red nail paint. Add a white gift design on the middle finger and plain red on the other two

Nail Art for Short Nails

For short nails, try a sober yet trendy Christmas nail art design with green and white colors

Santa Claus Inspired Nail Art

Get a trendy Christmas nail art look with designs like Santa Claus, gifts, and Christmas trees on different fingers

Long Nails Nail Art

For long nails, use false nails and create designs with red and white nail paint, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and Christmas swans

Green Nail Art

Green nail art is perfect for Christmas. Apply a dark green base coat and add Santa Claus, Christmas tree, and snow glitter

Pointed Red Nail Art

Give your hands a beautiful long look with pointed nails. Apply a red gel base coat and create a trendy snow pattern with white

