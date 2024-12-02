Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress pose with THIS famous man amid rumors [PHOTO]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to her professional commitments amid ongoing divorce rumors. A recent photo with a famous personality has sparked attention as speculation about her marriage continues.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back to her professional commitments despite ongoing rumors about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. After attending the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, she was spotted returning to Mumbai, where she wasted no time getting back to work on her projects.

 

article_image2

Recently, a new picture of Aishwarya from a shoot surfaced, grabbing the attention of fans. Celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs posted a selfie with the actress on his Instagram story, complimenting their work together. Aishwarya looked radiant with bold makeup and a stylish black pinstripe jacket.

 

article_image3

article_image4

In addition, a social media post by Abhishek liking a post about “grey divorces” further sparked speculation. The term refers to couples separating after a long marriage, often in their 50s or later. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek have publicly commented on their relationship status.

