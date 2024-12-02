Lifestyle

Vada Pav to Butter Chicken Bao: Top 8 Fusion food trends of 2024

Viral Fusion Recipes of 2024

Every year brings new food trends. Some recipes win hearts. Let's explore the popular fusion recipes of 2024

Vada Pav

Mumbai's famous Vada Pav gained global popularity, ranking 19th on Atlas's famous sandwich list

Butter Chicken Bao

The fusion of Chinese Bao and Indian Butter Chicken, fluffy bao with creamy chicken, was a hit in 2024

Malai Kulfi Ice Cream Sandwich

A modern twist on traditional Malai Kulfi in a waffle sandwich was a popular experiment in fusion recipes

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi topped Taste Atlas's best food list in July, a beloved summer fusion drink

Sushi Samosa

A fusion of Japanese Sushi and Indian Samosa, filled with avocado, sticky rice, and vegetables

Pistachio Tiramisu

Italian Tiramisu got a nutty pistachio twist, a popular fusion dessert this year

Peri-Peri Paneer Pizza

Thin crust pizza with the fusion of paneer, pizza, and peri-peri seasoning was a favorite

