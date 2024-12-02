Vada Pav to Butter Chicken Bao: Top 8 Fusion food trends of 2024

Lifestyle
Every year brings new food trends. Some recipes win hearts. Let's explore the popular fusion recipes of 2024
Mumbai's famous Vada Pav gained global popularity, ranking 19th on Atlas's famous sandwich list
The fusion of Chinese Bao and Indian Butter Chicken, fluffy bao with creamy chicken, was a hit in 2024
A modern twist on traditional Malai Kulfi in a waffle sandwich was a popular experiment in fusion recipes
Mango Lassi topped Taste Atlas's best food list in July, a beloved summer fusion drink
A fusion of Japanese Sushi and Indian Samosa, filled with avocado, sticky rice, and vegetables
Italian Tiramisu got a nutty pistachio twist, a popular fusion dessert this year
Thin crust pizza with the fusion of paneer, pizza, and peri-peri seasoning was a favorite
