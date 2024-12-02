BIG NEWS for West Bengal govt employees: 5% DA hike confirmed for January 2025?

Big news! Asianet News has received exciting news from a confidential source. The state government is increasing the DA of state government employees in January. The state government will increase DA by 5 percent at once. Learn more.

First Published Dec 2, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

A section of West Bengal government employees is agitating for dearness allowance at the central rate. Despite much effort, no solution has been found yet. Currently, state government employees are getting 14 percent dearness allowance under the 6th Pay Commission.

Government employees used to get 6 percent DA. After two DA increases of 4 percent each this year, it has reached 14 percent.

Meanwhile, the DA of central government employees has increased to 53 percent. The difference in DA of state employees has increased to 39 percent.

Several reports claim that the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees may come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Now confidential news has come to Asianet Bangla. It should be called good news rather than news. It has been learned that the DA of state government employees is going to increase from January 2025.

Nabanna is going to increase DA by 5 percent at once, not 3 percent. This news has come from a government official working in the treasury who did not want to be named.

This news has reached Asianet News Bangla. State government employees are going to get great news at the beginning of the year.

However, the official said that no written notice has been received yet. Although the news of 5 percent DA seems to be almost certain.

