Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan marriage: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty more arrive in style

The wedding season has started, and many Bollywood stars are getting married. First, it was Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who got married in Chandigarh. Then reportedly, it will be Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marrying in December, and Ankita Lokhande is also set to marry Vicky Jain. However, yesterday Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal got married to Anushka Ranjan in the presence of family and their close friends.



The wedding ceremony was attended by several Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and many more. Alia looked stunning in a golden yellow saree.



On the flip side, Vaani Kapoor looked like a vision in white colour as she arrived for the wedding of Anushka and Aditya.

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous as she arrived for the wedding of Aditya and Anushka.



Others present at the wedding were Poonam Dhillon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, lyricist Javed Akhtar to name a few. Here's wishing the pair a lifetime of happiness.

The wedding of Aditya and Anushka was no less than a royal celebration. After dating for a while, the couple decided to get married.

For the occasion, the couple decided to wear pastel coloured outfits. Anushka looked stunning in a lavender lehenga, whereas Aditya looked dapper in a yellow coloured sherwani with a white turban. Congratulations are in order for the newly married pair.

For the unversed, Aditya and Anushka have been together since the past four years. He had proposed his ladylove in Paris back in 2019. During an exclusive interaction with Bombay Times, the actor had revealed that he wanted to get married sooner, but they were waiting for the pandemic to end. He used to previously stay in Bandra but after his dad passed away in the pandemic, he found an apartment in Anushka's building so that his mom and he could be close to Anushka's parents in Andheri.