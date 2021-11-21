  • Facebook
    Watch: Alia Bhatt turns 'Jalebi bai'; dances at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet

    Bollywood star Alia Bhatt played the perfect bridesmaid at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony last evening; dances for a fusion number.

    Watch Alia Bhatt turns 'Jalebi bai'; dances at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 10:40 AM IST
    Alia Bhatt looked stunned in a bright neon lemon-yellow backless lehenga, showed some happy dance steps on the stage with her friends to woo the guests some upbeat performance on fusion number. The videos have gone viral since they were uploaded online. Alia looked danced to ‘Chhalka Chhalka Re’, 'Lamborghini', 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai'. Di-di etc song at the sangeet ceremony. Akansha and others joined her on stage. Alia completed her look with heavy jhumkas and a black bindi. 

    In attendance, the Sangeet was a starry affair with Alia and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, Masaba Gupta, Raveena Tandon, Ramesh Taurani and many others. Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal is now trending online. Anushka Ranjan, the bride-to-be, looked gorgeous in a scarlet sequins lehenga, while Aditya Seal complemented her in a black sherwani.

    Who is Anushka Ranjan? The bride Anushka and her sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are the daughters of veteran actor Shashi Ranjan and producer Anu Ranjan. Alia Bhatt is a close friend of Anushka's sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

    Talking about Alia's work, the actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently she wrapped the shooting schedule of Darlings. Currently, she is busy shooting Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. 

    Soon she will be co-producing a film with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Also, she signed a film of Farhan Akhtar called Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

     

     

     

     

