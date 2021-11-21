Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal Sangeet: Alia Bhatt to Vaani Kapoor, celebs decked up for ceremony

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony saw many celebs all dressed in traditional attire. The couple is all set to tie the knot on today, November 21.

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to get hitched today, (November 21). Last night we saw celebs all decked up for the Sangeet ceremony. Alia Bhatt, Ali Goni, Raveena Tandon, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D’souza, and others were present at the party.

Aditya and Anushka posed for the cameras. The would-be bride, Anushka, wore a scarlet saree with sequins all over. On the other hand, Aditya chose black gear with silver embellishments.

Alia Bhatt was in a neon green lehenga Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan sangeet ceremony held in Mumbai.

Alia donned a silver lehenga for the function and completed her look with heavy stonework jewellery.

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a silver-white lehenga at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan sangeet ceremony held in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar attended the sangeet party. Bhumi was in silver-white lehenga sister opted for a mustard colour traditional wear.



Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Aly Goni donned white kurta-pyjama with a colourful printed jacket at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan sangeet ceremony held in Mumbai.

Sussanne Khan arrived in a white and orange lehenga at the Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan sangeet ceremony held in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt with her best friend Akansha posed at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan sangeet ceremony held in Mumbai.